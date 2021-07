MARQUETTE, MI--   Smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing Upper Peninsula skies to be hazy.

The National Weather Service says the smoke is coming from several forest fires in northern Ontario and adjacent Manitoba. Officials say the most significant smoke-producing fire is about 360 miles northwest of Houghton.

Canadian officials say as of Sunday afternoon, 11 wildfires were burning in the Northeast Region of Ontario and there were 68 active fires in the Northwest Region of the province.