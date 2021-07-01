Interview with Marty Achatz, Peter White Library NEA Big Read Grant

Peter White Public Library received some good news: they've been selected for the 2021 Big Read program from the National Endowment of the Arts, which includes a $20,000 grant.

The book selected is An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo, Poet Laureate of the United States.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Marty Achatz, Adult Programming Coordinator at Peter White, about the grant and what it means for patrons of the library:

The library will hold events in-person and online around the Big Read selection, with a kickoff event on September, 20th 2021, and a Joy Harjo reading with the library in November.

For more information about Peter White Public Library and the NEA Big Read program, visit pwpl.info, or find them on Facebook or Instagram.