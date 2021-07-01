Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Interview with Marty Achatz, Peter White Library NEA Big Read Grant

By 9 hours ago

Peter White Public Library received some good news: they've been selected for the 2021 Big Read program from the National Endowment of the Arts, which includes a $20,000 grant.

The book selected is An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo, Poet Laureate of the United States.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Marty Achatz, Adult Programming Coordinator at Peter White, about the grant and what it means for patrons of the library:


The library will hold events in-person and online around the Big Read selection, with a kickoff event on September, 20th 2021, and a Joy Harjo reading with the library in November.

For more information about Peter White Public Library and the NEA Big Read program, visit pwpl.info, or find them on Facebook or Instagram.

Tags: 
Peter White Public Library
PWPL
National Endowment for the Arts
NEA
Big Read
Joy Harjo
An American Sunrise
Marty Achatz
Interview
Northern Arts & Culture

Related Content

Interview with Marty Achatz, April 2021 Events at Peter White Public Library

By Apr 2, 2021
uproc.lib.mi.us

April is National Poetry Month, and Peter White Public Library is celebrating with a month-long list of events which draw from the poetic talent of the Upper Great Lakes. They also feature regular monthly events,  and to learn more about what's on offer for April 2021, we spoke with Marty Achatz, Adult Programming Coordinator at Peter White.


Interview with Dory Shaffer & Marty Achatz, Peter White Public Library's "Great Decisions" Series

By Jan 7, 2021
Peter White Public Library / Marquette 365

"Great Decisions" is America's largest and oldest foreign policy discussion group. Peter White Public Library is holding their own version of the discussion group, where participants can read up on topics and discuss at a local level. The Great Decisions Briefing Book will be available, along with a knowledgeable speaker or video presentation; following that, participants can submit an opinion ballot to be shared with government officials and decision makers.

Marty Achatz, Adult Program Coordinator, and Dory Shaffer, Reference Librarian, speak with Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth about the upcoming program, and how residents of the Upper Great Lakes can get involved:


Queen City Seed Library opens at the Peter White Public Library

By May 3, 2016
www.uproc.lib.mi.us

  Marquette, MI - The Peter White Public Library has added a new item for its patrons to check out – seeds. The Queen City Seed Library will make use of the wooden card catalog cabinet that once held library records, repurposing it to organize hundreds of envelopes of seeds. The seed library was created by ‘Transition Marquette County, MQT Growth, Partridge Creek Farm, and MSU North Farm following a visit to the seed library at the Munising Public Library.