Legislators denounce DNR request for additional Enbridge info

By 1 minute ago

LANSING, MI--   Upper Peninsula lawmakers are criticizing the Department of Natural Resources after the DNR requested records from Enbridge dating back to 1953.  

Officials say they want to review Enbridge’s compliance with terms of an agreement that allowed Line 5 to be placed in the Straits of Mackinac.

Representative Sara Cambensy says she’s disappointed by the letter. The Democrat says she’s not sure why the administration is bombarding Enbridge with tedious information requests that have already been vetted by past and current state legal teams.

Republicans Senator Ed McBroom and Representatives Beau LaFave and Greg Markkanen are calling on the DNR to retract the letter. They say it’s a clear attempt to tie Enbridge up in bureaucratic minutiae to delay work on the tunnel. The lawmakers say it’s in the best interest of the state that the original compromise to keep Line 5 open and operational be honored until a replacement is opened. 

Tags: 
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Line 5
Enbridge
Representative Sara Cambensy
Senator Ed McBroom
Representative Beau LaFave
Representative Greg Markkanen

Related Content

Michigan seeks extensive records about underwater oil pipes

By Jan 14, 2020

TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP)--   Michigan officials are demanding an extensive set of records from Enbridge as they investigate the company's oil pipeline beneath a Great Lakes waterway.