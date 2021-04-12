Man aims to kayak entire Wisconsin River in record time

LAC VIEUX DESERT, WI-- An Upper Peninsula man is trying to break the record for paddling the entire Wisconsin River in a kayak.

Jason Pientka is a native of Steven’s Point. He lives in Kingsford and works at the True North Outpost in Norway. On Saturday morning Pientka started his fundraising paddle of the 436-mile river, which sports almost 50 dams. Pientka will have to portage those dams in his quest to get down the river faster than six days, six hours.

But inclement weather and broken equipment called a halt to the attempt Saturday night. Pientka will launch again Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin River originates at Lac Vieux Desert and connects with the Mississippi River at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

Pientka’s trip will benefit Wasau Whitewater—a park run by volunteers—and People, Earth, Water—a nonprofit organization that educates people about cleaning and maintaining the Earth’s waterways.

