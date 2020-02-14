Man arrested for requesting sex for meth on social media

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team has arrested a man for solicitation to commit prostitution in exchange for crystal meth.

On Thursday detectives received responses from the suspect to a social media post that said he was interested in selling meth for sex. A meeting location was arranged at a business in Marquette, where detectives arrested the subject.

The man was found to be in possession of crystal meth. He also had a criminal bench warrant out on him through the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office for failure to report to jail or pay fines on a charge of operating while impaired – second offense.

The suspect was lodged in the Marquette County Jail for possession with intent to deliver crystal meth, using a computer to commit a felony, solicitation to commit prostitution, and for the bench warrant.

His name has not yet been released.