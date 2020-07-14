Man sentenced for dealing meth in the UP

MARQUETTE, MI-- An Upper Peninsula man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for dealing drugs in the area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Michigan says Jonathan Collins, 41, was sentenced Friday. Collins had pleaded guilty in December to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

He’ll be subject to five years of supervision upon his release.

Marquette City Police pulled Collins’ car over in November of 2018. Officers found about 50 grams of meth and a double-edged dagger hidden in the driver-side support handle.

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team took over the case and found Collins had been traveling to the Grand Rapids area and had brought crystal meth back for distribution in the U.P.

After he was charged by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office and released on bond, Collins conspired to obtain additional meth and made threats against a co-conspirator.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Collins in August.