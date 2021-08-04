ORV rider gets lost in Ontonagon County

ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI-- A Chassell man is safe after he got lost on his ORV in Ontonagon County.

WLUC-TV says Erik Stricker took off on his side-by-side Monday around

4:30 p.m. and was last seen near Victoria Dam in Rockland Township, but his cell phone later pinged from a tower near Taylor Lake in Watersmeet Township.

Multiple agencies searched the dense forest. According to his wife, Stricker was found safe Tuesday evening near Agate Falls, between Bruce Crossing and Trout Creek. His condition is unknown at this time.

Additional details have not yet been released.