GLADSTONE, MI-- The Hiawatha National Forest is extending personal use firewood cutting permits until the spring.

Current free permits would be set to expire at the end of the year. If residents have already obtained a permit it will automatically extend until May 15, 2021. There’s no need to obtain a new one.

Those who want a personal use firewood permit can get one by calling a Forest District office in Manistique, Munising, Rapid River, St. Ignace or Sault Ste. Marie.