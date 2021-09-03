Solar farm developers ask DNR to change land use designation

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI-- Superior Solar Project and Cleveland Cliffs are asking that a land transaction agreement be modified to allow for solar energy development in Marquette County.

The 1,080-acre property in Sands Township is owned by CCI. The original agreement between Cliffs and the DNR requires the land be open to the public for recreation uses. The companies want the public recreation use requirement removed because of its incompatibility with solar development. Superior Solar Project would compensate the DNR for the loss of public use rights on the property.

The DNR will review the application to assess the value of recreation uses and compare that to the potential public benefits of the 150-megawatt solar farm. The review process is expected to take about six months to complete.

Public comments on the proposed modification to the agreement may be sent to DNR-SUPERIORSOLAR-comments@Michigan.gov.