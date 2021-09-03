Some DNR offices to stay open only three days a week, for now

LANSING, MI-- Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and certain field offices will remain open three days a week until at least October 4.

The offices had been set to reopen to the public five days a week after Labor Day, prior to new coronavirus advisories and recommendations. The three-day schedule has been in place since July 20.

Affected customer service centers in the U.P. include those in Baraga, Escanaba, Marquette, Newberry and Sault Ste. Marie.

The offices will be open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until further notice.