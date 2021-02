L'ANSE, MI-- A L’Anse woman was apprehended by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team on drug charges Tuesday.

Detectives say they made two separate purchases of Suboxone from a minor in a truck driven by Dawn Hueckstaedt, 36. She’s charged with two counts of delivery of Suboxone, one count of inducing a minor to commit a felony and one count of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Heuckstaedt was arraigned in Baraga County District Court and released on bond.