Buffalo Reef group asks shoreline property owners to fill out reporting form

GAY, MI-- The Buffalo Reef Task Force is asking shoreline property owners along Grand Traverse Bay in the Keweenaw to report flooding and ice shove events.

Hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of copper tailings – known as stamp sands – were dumped onto the beach at an old copper milling site at Gay. Over the past 100 years wind and waves have moved the sands down the shoreline and to Buffalo Reef, a critical spawning area for Lake Superior whitefish and lake trout.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is developing a dredging plan to protect Buffalo Reef. The task force says the plan includes protecting shoreline property from flooding and ice shove.

Property owners located between Gay and Grand Traverse Point, including those south of the harbor, are asked to fill out a brief reporting form so the design team can try to minimize the incidents.

