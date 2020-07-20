Interview with Cindy Noble: Marquette County Habitat For Humanity Women Build

Even during a worldwide pandemic, people need a place to live. The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH) realize this, and are holding the Women Build event, Thursday, August 6 - Saturday, August 8 in Marquette.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Cindy Noble (Affiliate Support Manager for the MCHFH) about how they are moving forward with the event that gives families opportunities for homeownership and gives volunteers training and skills to build these homes, while following COVID-19 safety requirements:

MCHFH Women Build takes place Thursday, August 6 through Saturday, August 8 from 8:30am - 4pm. No experience is necessary; daily orientation and training is provided. Guest speakers are Mayor of Marquette Jenna Smith, YMCA CEO Jenna Zdunek, and Rep. Sara Cambensy.

More information and registration available at mqthabitat.org/volunteer-opportunities/womens-build. Registration open July 6 - August 1, 2020.