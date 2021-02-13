The Local Spin with Gerko (Interview)

The Local Spin is part of the new music discovery program The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, where we feature local musicians on Public Radio 90!

On the inaugural edition of The Local Spin, we feature Alex Watanen, also known as Gerko. He's a rapper, poet and punk rock musician from Michigan, who's been making noise throughout the Midwest for over a decade.



Alex spoke with Kurt about his latest release, "30 Year Old Freshman," which was written during that year of college.

Check out the video interview here:

For more information about Gerko and his music, visit his Bandcamp page here.