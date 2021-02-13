Related Programs: 
The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth
Northern Arts & Culture

The Local Spin with Gerko (Interview)

By 2 hours ago

Screenshot of The Local Spin, featuring Gerko / Alex Watanen
Credit Kurt Hauswirth

The Local Spin is part of the new music discovery program The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, where we feature local musicians on Public Radio 90!

On the inaugural edition of The Local Spin, we feature Alex Watanen, also known as Gerko. He's a rapper, poet and punk rock musician from Michigan, who's been making noise throughout the Midwest for over a decade.

 Alex spoke with Kurt about his latest release, "30 Year Old Freshman," which was written during that year of college. 

Check out the video interview here:

For more information about Gerko and his music, visit his Bandcamp page here.

Tags: 
The Local Spin
The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth
GERKO
Alex Watanen
30 Year Old Freshman
Local Music
Interview

Related Content

The Local Spin on Public Radio 90

By Feb 9, 2021
Kurt Hauswirth

Are you a local musician in the Upper Great Lakes region? Public Radio 90 wants to hear from you. We want to share video performances, interviews, as well as consider locally produced music for airplay on The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, as a service and feature called The Local Spin. This is a threefold initiative for championing and discovering local music:

A New Saturday Afternoon Lineup Inspired By You

By Dec 22, 2020
The Children's Hour Inc.

Coming January 2021 on Public Radio 90:
A New Saturday Afternoon Lineup Inspired By You! 

We depend on your feedback about the programs you value as well as suggestions for future improvements and changes. In fact, your feedback inspired our new Saturday afternoon program line-up, which rolls out this month.  

Saturdays at 1pm: The Children’s Hour