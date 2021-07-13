The Local Spin with All Strings Considered (Interview)

The Local Spin is part of the new music discovery program The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, where we feature local musicians on Public Radio 90!

On this edition of The Local Spin, we welcome All Strings Considered, a traditional old-time string band with a focus on instrumental and vocal music of the Southern Appalachian region.

We talk about their history as a string band and their collective and individual histories playing traditional music, along with how the coronavirus pandemic affected their performance schedule. Plus, we discuss how it feels getting back to making music together.

Join us for a video interview with members of All Strings Considered, and hear some of their album "...Better Than It Sounds" on The Shuffle!

Find All Strings Considered online:

https://ascstringband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ASCMQT

Watch The Local Spin with All Strings Considered:

Listen to The Local Spin with All Strings Considered: