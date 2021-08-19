Related Programs: 
The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth
Northern Arts & Culture

The Local Spin with Papa Crow (Audio Interview, Performance)

Screenshot of The Local Spin, featuring Papa Crow (Jeff Krebs)
The Local Spin is part of the new music discovery program The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, where we feature local musicians on Public Radio 90!

On this edition of The Local Spin, we welcome Jeff Krebs a.k.a. Papa Crow. He writes and performs that appeal to all ages. His debut "Things That Roar" released in 2011, and he's been making music since then.

We discuss how the coronavirus affected him as a family man and a performer, how things have changed since his debut album, his work with Yooptone Music and more.

Join us for a video podcast with Papa Crow, hear a few of his songs in live performance, and hear a couple of his singles on The Shuffle on Saturday, August 21, 2021!

Find Papa Crow online:

papacrow.com

facebook.com/papacrowshow

 

Check out The Local Spin with Papa Crow:

Listen to The Local Spin with Papa Crow:

The Local Spin
The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth
Papa Crow
Jeff Krebs
Things That Roar
Local Music
Interview

